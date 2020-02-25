Slugger Field transformed into ‘hospital’ for kindergarteners to learn about wellness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Slugger Field was transformed into a makeshift hospital Monday, but not for triage. Instead, young WAVE Country kindergarteners were getting the opportunity to learn about the medical field and staying healthy.
The Building Healthy Heroes field trip was organized by Norton Children’s Prevention & Wellness for Children and Hospital Week.
More than 3,500 kindergarteners visited Slugger Field to learn how to stay safe, make healthy life choices and overcome any fear of hospitals and medical professionals by visiting three ‘villages.’
"It's really empowering to see young kids taking this knowledge in, and it's a lot,” Nikki Boyd with Norton Children’s Prevention & Wellness said. “They're seeing about two hours worth of content today. And I know at the end when we ask the kids, 'What did you learn today?' and everyone has an answer, that means we did our job, and every second of stress and everything, it's worth it to see the kids enjoy themselves today."
The 38th annual Children and Hospitals Week runs from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28.
