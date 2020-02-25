SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Tuesday Update

WEDNESDAY SYSTEM: Rain showers for much of the daytime period. After 2-3pm, colder air will start to push into our NW sections (Indiana) with a gradual changeover to snow. This rain to snow transition will continue to the SE through sunset and the early evening. It looks like when your temperatures drop to about 36° you should start to see snow mixing in and then a changeover. The warm/wet ground will limit any accumulations for the first few hours of this event. The exception looks to be across our northern sections where you will still have decent moisture as you get colder. Therefore a greater accumulation potential and also the risk for slick spots/slush. At this time, the heaviest of this system looks to stay just to our north but we’ll need to monitor the trends. In addition to this messy setup, the will ramp up as well. The main wind gusts look to take place in the evening as the colder air rushes in. Gusts look to fall just short of a Wind Advisory but it’ll be close. While this will make it feel quite cold out, it will help in also drying up the roads before we drop into the 20s overnight.