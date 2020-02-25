Third suspect, 16, arrested in connection to woman’s death

Christina Grimsley's father remembered her as a shining light and someone who loved to give. (Source: Facebook / Chrissy Grimsley)
By WAVE3.com Staff | February 25, 2020 at 5:57 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 5:57 PM

(WAVE) - A third person has been charged in connection to what police said was a drug deal that turned deadly in Harrison County.

Sixteen-year-old Dalton Madley is charged with robbery following the death of 21-year-old Chrissy Grimsley this month.

Madley will be tried as an adult.

Police said Grimsley was robbed during a drug deal near her home on Feb. 10, and fell off a speeding pickup truck.

Christian Pittman, 21, and Samuel Smith, 19, are both facing murder charges.

