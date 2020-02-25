Third suspect, 16, arrested in connection to woman’s death

(WAVE) - A third person has been charged in connection to what police said was a drug deal that turned deadly in Harrison County.
Sixteen-year-old Dalton Madley is charged with robbery following the death of 21-year-old Chrissy Grimsley this month.
Madley will be tried as an adult.
Police said Grimsley was robbed during a drug deal near her home on Feb. 10, and fell off a speeding pickup truck.
Christian Pittman, 21, and Samuel Smith, 19, are both facing murder charges.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.