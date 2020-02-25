Victim identified in fatal Cane Run Road crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) - The driver of a vehicle who died after a crash in the 3600 block of Cane Run Road has been identified as Donna J. Oliver, 73, of Louisville.
The crash happened around 1 p.m., according to Louisville Metro police. Dwight Mitchell, an LMPD spokesman, said their preliminary investigation shows a black Toyota was heading northbound on Cane Run Road when the driver lost control and struck a concrete barrier.
Oliver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is handling the accident investigation.
