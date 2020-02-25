Wilson Elementary teachers receive $10K for students

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – A major surprise brought some southern Indiana teachers to tears Tuesday.
Burlington stores gave Wilson Elementary teachers $10,000 through the Adopt A Classroom organization.
Erin Scott is a second-grade teacher and a former Wilson student. She happened to dress up as one of her current students, Tuesday for opposite day. However, just like every other day she was giving back to her second graders.
Multiple teachers at Wilson said they use their own money to get supplies for their classroom because there simply isn't funding to back them up. Scott said the money will help her give her students opportunities she didn't have when she used to walk the hallways.
“They’re just really great kids and we just love them so much,” Scott said. “We have done so many great things at this school and it’s great to see that other people believe in us also.”
Scott said she is most excited to get books because some of her students don’t have books at home. The money is about more than just purchasing items she wants them each to have a book in their hand so they can learn about parts of the world they don’t get to see.
The money will be divided equally between all teachers and they can start shopping right away.
