African American veterans talk out issues with Rep. John Yarmuth in Downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – African American veterans had Congressman John Yarmuth as a sounding board Tuesday.
They talked out their issues with Yarmuth in Downtown Louisville on Tuesday as part of the 14th Annual Community Dialogue in honor of Black History Month.
Hundreds of veterans took participated in the event at the Center for African American Heritage. Topics of conversation included the long-awaited construction of a VA hospital, better benefits for veterans and how they can receive more help from Congress members.
"It's a long list of things that no one is giving us answers to,” veteran Charles Stallard said at the event. "I know that Congressman Yarmuth doesn't know all the answers, but we will still keep trying to get the answers on what we want to hear and what to do.”
Veterans told WAVE 3 News they will continue to take advantage of these events not only to push for help but showcase African Americans’ contribution to our country’s history.
