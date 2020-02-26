Body found at storage facility believed to be missing woman

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT/WAVE) - A body found near a storage facility is believed to be a missing woman.
The Madison County Coroner confirmed to WKYT the body was found near where Sheena Baxter’s ex-boyfriend lives.
Georgetown police said the body is believed to be Baxter’s.
The storage facility is located off Lancaster Road, near the Richmond Church of Christ. Baxter’s ex-boyfriend, Joseph Hicks, lives down the road.
Baxter disappeared a week ago Friday. She was last seen outside her sister's home. Baxter told her sister she was going to step outside and never came back in.
“I’m just so sorry that it took something like this for everybody to know, even for me, that Sheena was loved and that everybody cared,” Baxter’s sister, Christa Crumley, said.
Police held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to provide updates in the case. They said then that they hadn’t yet found Baxter’s body, but there was an “overwhelming amount of evidence” that there was a homicide.
"I'm traumatized, I'm not going to lie," Crumley said after the press conference.
But as the investigation continues and more details about the murder are revealed, Crumley said she wants Baxter to be remembered not for what happened to her, but for who she was.
"We were day and night, but that's the thing, something I couldn't be, she could," Crumley said. "She made up for where I was lacking."
The coroner’s office said they did not have any details to release right now on the identity of the person.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.