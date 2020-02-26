Career night for Quickley keys 69-60 win for #8 UK at Texas A&M

(WAVE) - Immanuel Quickley hit a career-high eight three-pointers and scored a career-high 30 points as #8 UK won 69-60 at Texas A&M on Tuesday night.
“He had 30, it’s big, I love it,” UK head coach John Calipari said.
It was the second straight career night for Quickley. He scored 26 in a win over Florida on Saturday.
“Here’s what’s great about this team, when he walked in that locker room they went nuts,” Calipari said. “That’s the thing about this group. When Nick has come up big, they go crazy. When EJ has come up big, they go crazy. They are cheering each others successes and that’s a good sign.”
“God’s been good, all credit to him, just staying in the gym, my teammates finding me in great spots, coaches putting me in great position to be successful, so it’s a credit to my teammates, a credit to all that,” Quickley said.
The Cats improve to 23-5 and 13-2 in the SEC. They can clinch at least a share of the regular season SEC title with a win over #15 Auburn on Saturday.
Texas A&M falls to 14-13, 8-7 in the SEC.
Coach Calipari commented on the latest NCAA bracket from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi. Lunardi dropped the Cats a seed line after wins last week at LSU and over the Gators.
“I don’t know, some people must think we stink, I don’t know," Calipari said. “I think we’re ok, we’ll see.”
The Cats and Tigers (24-4, 11-4) tip off at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday in Rupp Arena.
