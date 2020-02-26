Crash survivor fights to help other Kentuckians with brain injuries

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Chelsea Hogue was a 23-year-old UofL student whose life changed forever when a drunk driver slammed into her car in 2016.
Since she was left in a coma, she’s marked major milestones reclaiming her independence.
WAVE 3 News talked to her when she got a car and a job, and before that when she regained her ability to speak.
Hogue used that voice Wednesday to fight for others facing the challenges she battled through.
She was among those speaking as the United 874K Coalition celebrated 20 years of advocating for Kentuckians with disabilities.
“It is a milestone that I was able to do it,” Hogue said.
Not long ago, being able to talk again was her biggest goal. Wednesday, an emotional speech fighting for the services that helped save her life cemented another achievement for her.
“I’ve said from the very beginning that there’s nothing that she can’t do,” said her mother, Sandy Patton. “She”s going to keep going and achieving."
Hogue said she wants to see the Brain Injury Medicaid Waiver Program that helped her benfit others.
She said she doesn’t want to see a therapist paycut within it, and for another similar program, the long-term brain waiver, she wants to see physical therapy services expanded to people who can’t get them now.
Therapy is something Hogue said gave her her life back. She said she doesn’t know how she made it through such a traumatic event, but she does know she’s still alive.
“What I do know is, it was not my time to end my journey through life,” Hogue said at the end of her speech.
Hogue said her next goal is to go back to school. She said she wants to become a case worker because she was inspired by the help she was provided as she was recovering.
