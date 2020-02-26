Family Foundation wants AG to investigate UofL’s OB/GYN training program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Family Foundation wants Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to determine if the University of Louisville's Obstetrics and Gynecology training program is disregarding state law when it comes to abortion training and the EMW Women's Surgical Center.
UofL’s Residency Program is funded in part by a grant from the Kenneth J. Ryan Residency Program. The Ryan Program currently provides grants in the form of financial support and educational resources to more than 90 OB/GYN programs in the U.S. and Canada. Taxpayer funding for abortions is prohibited in the Commonwealth.
On Wednesday, following the Family Foundation of Kentucky’s announcement to request the investigation, UofL President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi said the university welcomes Cameron to take a look at the program. She said it provides family planning and contraception training for residents as required for accreditation.
Bendapudi also said no elective abortions are performed at UofL Hospital or any UofL health facility, adding that the university complies with all state and federal law.
“If we did not provide that education here, then our medical residents in the OB/GYN program and those at the University of Kentucky would actually have to leave the state,” Bendapudi said. “They have to get it somewhere.”
Bendapudi said residents with religious or other objections may opt out. The university does have a protocol for extreme situations where the mother’s life is at risk, in which a case she would have to undergo review by maternal fetal medicine physicians, the chair of the department and an ethical board of the hospital, if necessary.
Bendapudi said it is common at all major medical centers, particularly those that train doctors in OB/GYN, including all medical schools in Kentucky.
