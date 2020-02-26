FORECAST: Rain to snow this afternoon; Blustery night ahead

- TONIGHT: Strong wind gusts with isolated slick spots overnight due to snow showers
- FRIDAY AM COMMUTE: Risk for slick roads with light snow
- FRIDAY EVENING: Isolated slick spots with snow showers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Rain will continue to mix with and change to snow as we head into Wednesday afternoon. Minor grassy accumulation for Indiana with wet roads. Temperatures will drop by late afternoon.
Blustery night ahead with strong wind gusts over 30 mph at times. Colder with scattered snow showers. Accumulations under an inch with a few slick spots possible overnight. Lows dropping below freezing.
Clouds will break up west to east in the morning hours. Sunshine will be limited to a few hours and our next system will increase the clouds in the afternoon hours.
It will remain chilly with highs struggling through the 30s. Clouds will continue to increase.
While a few evening flurries will be possible the main snow chance kicks in after midnight. We’ll watch that system closely.
One more chance at snow showers takes place Friday evening before we start to warm up later in the weekend. Next week will feature a more spring pattern with heavy rain and thunderstorms.
