FORECAST: Rain switches to snow this afternoon, evening

- TONIGHT: Gusty winds and a few slick spots north
- FRIDAY A.M. COMMUTE: Snow showers, a few slick spots
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain chances increase this morning. Temperatures fall into the 30s into the afternoon and evening hours, switching rain to snow.
Expect gusty winds this afternoon and evening between 25 and 35 MPH. Gusty winds continue tonight as scattered snow showers exit the region. Light accumulations (less than an inch) are possible with higher totals across the northern half of Indiana.
Lows will be in the 20s with wind chills in the teens.
Thursday will be cold with snow flurries possible in the early morning. Otherwise, expect decreasing clouds during the morning and highs near 40 degrees by the afternoon.
Expect a dry but cold evening tomorrow night with lows in the 20s. Clouds increase overnight into early Friday.
Light snow looks to move in just before sunrise Friday. We’ll watch that system closely.
Another wave of light snow looks to roll in late Thursday night into Friday morning. With the ground being colder, the risk for light accumulations and slick spots will increase for parts of the area.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.