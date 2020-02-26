FORECAST: Snow showers end, breezy & colder

Snow accumulations will be well under one inch with a slick spot or two Thursday morning. Winds will gust to over 30 mph at times overnight as lows drop into the 20s. Clouds will break up west to east in the morning hours of Thursday. Sunshine will take over for a few hours before our next system increases clouds in the afternoon. It will remain chilly with highs struggling to get to 40. Clouds will continue to increase Thursday night. While a few evening flurries will be possible, the main snow chance kicks in after midnight. We’ll watch that system closely.