Have a slumber party with Fiona at the zoo

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Fiona is hosting a slumber party at the Cincinnati Zoo in April - and you can join her.
During the exclusive Twiga Tented Camp Overnight experience, families will have the opportunity to say, “goodnight,” to some of the zoo animals with a guided night hike, special encounters with animal ambassadors, and behind-the-scenes tours.
You will also get to meet Richard Cowdrey, illustrator of new book being released April 7, ‘Fiona, It’s Bedtime’, and experience a special reading of the book by the illustrator.
Families will wake to a view of the Giraffe Ridge habitat and a catered breakfast.
The zoo said space is limited and the expect the event will sell out quickly.
The tickets are $117.
You can register for the event here.
