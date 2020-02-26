Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL moved closer to labor peace for another decade early Wednesday as player representatives voted to send a new deal already approved by the owners to the full union membership. A simple majority of some 2,000 players must accept the agreement for it to go into effect this year. After nearly four hours of meetings between player reps and members of the NFL's negotiating committee Tuesday in Indianapolis, the 32 team reps spent several more hours discussing the deal that includes a 17-game season. They then gave the nod for all NFL Players Association members to make the final decision.
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Donovan Clay scored a season-high 22 points, Ryan Fazekas added 20 more and Valparaiso beat Missouri State 89-74 in a cruical game between two teams scrapping for a first-round bye in the upcoming Missouri Valley Conference tournament. With the loss, Missouri State will need to win against Southern Illinois along with a Valparaiso loss to Indiana State on Saturday to avoid the play-in round. Gaige Prim had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL scouting combine kicked off a busy week with general managers and coaches talking up this year's crop of wide receivers and projected top overall draft pick Joe Burrow showing Cincinnati some love. Burrow says he would definitely report to the Bengals should they choose him with the No. 1 draft pick in April. Burrow had previously said he wanted to play for a proven winner after leading LSU to the national championship with a dream season that also landed him the Heisman Trophy.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Stephanie Jones scored 18 points, Shakira Austin had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 7 Maryland stayed atop the Big Ten by pounding Purdue 88-45 Tuesday night for its 13th consecutive victory. The Terrapins are tied in first place with Northwestern, which kept pace with a victory at Ohio State. The co-leaders have one game left: Maryland is at Minnesota and Northwestern hosts Illinois. Kaila Charles had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Terrapins, who haven't lost since Jan. 9 at Iowa. Ae'Rianna Harris had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Purdue.