Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Ellis and Viktor Arvidsson each scored power-play goals in the second period as the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 for their second straight win. Ellis tied it up at 5:17 of the second with his goal, then he had an assist on Arvidsson's game-winning goal midway through the period. Colin Blackwell also scored as Nashville split the season series with the Senators. Juuse Saros made 33 saves and now is 8-3-0 over his last 12 appearances. Thomas Chabot and Filip Chlapik each scored for Ottawa.