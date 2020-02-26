Indi’s restaurant employees back to work one day after shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “It could’ve happened to me. What do you know? I didn’t know. I mean it’s kind of scary. I mean, I could’ve got shot.”
A day later, Bruce Lee’s mind was still full of memories that are hard to put into words.
“It could’ve happened to me," Lee said. "What do you know? I didn’t know. I mean it’s kind of scary. I mean, I could’ve got shot. It was frustrating. I don’t know, man ... topsy-turvy.”
The three-year cook at Indi’s restaurant on Cane Run Road was on his way to refill a batch of fried chicken when he heard an unmistakable thud.
“We heard a lot of shots and gunfire and we just started ducking, running to the back and hiding,” Lee said.
A Louisville Metro Police spokesman told WAVE 3 News the shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. He said a male victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
None of the employees was hit by the bullets that left their marks on the wall of the store’s drive-through. That’s where Ryan Hostetler was working at the time of the shooting.
“I just took a guy’s order, went and made it and was going back and that’s when I heard the shots,” Hostetler said.
Hostetler ducked, too, then ran to the front of the store, where he came face-to-face with the victim bleeding on the floor.
“He was missing his fingers," Hostetler said. “He had been shot in the head.”
Hostetler called 911 while his coworker Randal Carman locked the door.
“(The shooters) were brave enough to run up and shoot somebody in broad daylight in a drive-through,” Carman said. "I was just thinking about them coming in and I just wanted to stop that and defuse that situation.”
Eventually, the victim was taken to a hospital and the restaurant closed early. Twenty-four hours later, the drive-through was packed with customers and the employees were back at work, thankful for their lives and hopeful it doesn’t happen again.
“Just keep going in life and pray that nothing happens to you," Lee said.
Hostetler agreed.
“Thank God we’re here," Hostetler said.
The same LMPD spokesman told WAVE 3 News on Wednesday that no arrests have been made and the victim is expected to survive.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.