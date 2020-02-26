JCPS superintendent makes case for higher taxes for schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio challenged community leaders and taxpayers to do more to support revenue needs for public schools.
“We’re going to talk about some of the things we’ve accomplished, but I’m also going to challenge you today,” Pollio said at the 2020 State of the District event Wednesday.
Pollio outlined a variety of changes needed because JCPS has operated the same way since he started in the district as a teacher more than 20 years ago.
Those changes include later start times for classes and a better student assignment process.
Pollio also spoke of the need for more magnet schools, more teachers, more pay, more services for students, and more new schools.
“We have a $1.3 billion need in facilities right now,” Pollio said.
Pollio pointed to higher property taxes in other counties, and stressed the need for more revenue for JCPS. He did not say how much taxes should go up in Jefferson County.
“I don’t have an exact number right now because we’re just rolling out a plan,” Pollio said. "But we really have to look at every dollar we spend internally, re-purpose that and then look for additional revenue as well.”
