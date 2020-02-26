Katina Powell arrested again following police chase

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Katina Powell, the self-proclaimed escort queen who brought down the UofL basketball program, was arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase Wednesday afternoon.
Powell was booked into the Clark County Jail on several charges, including two felonies, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters confirmed.
A witness who said she had to pull over onto the sidewalk to avoid getting hit said things came to a halt around 2 p.m. on 10th and Meigs streets in Jeffersonville.
The witness told WAVE 3 News she saw police throw out stop sticks, and then the car Powell was in began to fishtail. She said she then saw 10-12 police cars surround the vehicle and officers running toward it.
Powell was charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and criminal recklessness with a vehicle, which are both felonies.
She also faces a misdemeanor theft charge. It is not known where that charge originated from or what prompted the chase.
Powell had an active warrant from Louisville Metro Police.
In 2014, Powell released an explosive, tell-all memoir detailing sex parties involving prostitutes and UofL basketball players and recruits. The scandal prompted an NCAA ruling that the Cardinals had to forfeit their 2013 national championship.
