Kentucky Senate passes Marsy’s Law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Senate has passed Senate Bill 15, also known as Marsy’s Law.
Marsy’s Law is named after a California case out of concern victims of crime were not being made aware of judicial proceedings or when convicted criminals are released.
Now, there’s a movement to establish a crime victim’s bill of rights in Kentucky. Marsy’s Law would create more rights for crime victims, including the right to restitution from a convicted party for lost days of work, medical bills, and damages to property.
Marsy’s Law passed two years ago and was signed by then-Governor Bevin. Kentucky voters also ratified a constitutional amendment in a question on their ballots.
But, it was struck down by a Supreme Court decision. So, what’s to stop that from happening this year?
“The fix, to what was previously addressed by the Supreme Court, was adding the entire amendment as a ballot question,” said Sen. Whitney Westerfield.
Some say this law is simply not needed.
“I’m all for strengthening what we have in place now, that we mentioned," said Sen. Robin Webb. "But to defer to the duly elected prosecutors and judges we elect to make these decisions.”
Senate Bill 15 moves on to the House next.
If it is signed by the governor, it would put a constitutional amendment on November’s ballot.
