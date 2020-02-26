Lab results find no controlled substances in confiscated Madison schools vaping products

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - The city of Madison and Madison Consolidated Schools are receiving lab results following investigations into whether multiple teenagers sent to the emergency room are related to vaping.
Preliminary results from the Indiana State Police Toxicology Lab Tuesday found no controlled substances in any of the vaping devices sent in for testing. One other device that was confiscated is still being tested.
Madison Consolidated High School confiscated several devices from vaping incidents in the school. These devices were sent from the Indiana State Police Toxicology Lab to the Indiana State Board of Health Lab for further analysis.
Over the past month, school officials have said that 12 teens and two school staffers have been sent to the emergency room. Madison Consolidated Schools sent out a letter on February 19 that released a breakdown of the student absences due to the incidents and the district’s efforts to stop the use of vaping devices in schools.
Madison Mayor Bob Courtney said last week that three students and two adults from MCHS were sent to the hospital after coming into contact with what was believed to be a tainted vaping device in a classroom. Homeland Security was called in to perform air checks to see if construction near the classroom could have caused the incident.
After the air quality checks were cleared, Courtney said he believed that chemically-altered vaping cartridges were to blame.
The investigation into the recent illnesses are still ongoing. The final results from the State Board of Health laboratory are still being conducted with further analysis of the ingredients found in the confiscated devices.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.