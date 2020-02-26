Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

INDIANA LEGISLATURE-DISTRACTED DRIVING
Indiana Senate endorses ban on drivers using handheld phones
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A proposal that would ban motorists from using handheld cellphones on Indiana roads appears on its way to becoming law. The Indiana Senate voted 43-4 Tuesday in favor of the bill that supporters say is aimed at making roadways safer by combating distracted driving. House members last month endorsed a similar version of the bill that would permit cellphone use only with hands-free or voice-operated technology, except in emergencies. Bill sponsor Sen. Michael Crider of Greenfield says 21 other states with similar laws have seen reductions in the number of crashes and that the ban is “the right thing to do.” Gov. Eric Holcomb has endorsed the ban.
GIRL DROWNS-INDIANA
Indiana toddler apparently drowns after falling into lake
BLACKHAWK, Ind. (AP) — Western Indiana officials say a 20-month-old girl apparently drowned after she and another young girl fell into a lake. Vigo County Coroner Dr. Susan Amos says Isabella Ellington died Sunday at Terre Haute Regional Hospital from injuries consistent with drowning. The Tribune-Star reports that a 2-year-old girl who was also pulled from the lake was hospitalized and later transferred to an Indianapolis hospital. Deputies and firefighters were called to the scene Sunday afternoon at French Lake, located in southeastern Vigo County near the unincorporated community of Blackhawk. The incident remains under investigation.
AP-US-JUDGES-SHOT-INDIANA
Man charged with shooting Indiana judges claims self-defense
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man charged with shooting two southern Indiana judges outside of an Indianapolis fast food restaurant is claiming self-defense in a new court filing. The filing Tuesday claims Brandon Kaiser was pulling on a locked door, trying to enter a downtown White Castle when the judges approached him “in a hostile manner,” slammed him to the ground, choked him and beat him. The notice of affirmative defense says Kaiser “was reasonable to fear that this assault would result in his death or injury." Kaiser faces 14 charges, including four felony counts of aggravated battery, in connection with the May 1, 2019, shooting of Clark County judges Andrew Adams and Brad Jacobs.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-HEALTH CARE
Some doctors worried by Indiana 'surprise' billing proposal
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Some Indiana doctors are raising fears about possible loss of emergency services under a plan to limit “surprise” medical bills that can plague patients who have been unknowingly treated by providers from outside their insurance networks. The proposed state law is a top priority of House and Senate leaders in the Republican-dominated Legislature who see it as a step toward reigning in health care costs. It's also supported by major business groups and health insurers. Many surprise bills stem from emergency room visits at hospitals where the emergency doctors are contractors rather than employees. Those doctors warn they’ll be forced to take lower insurance payments, which could threaten staffing for smaller hospitals.
CAGED CHILD-INDIANA
Indiana couple gets no prison time for caging teenage girl
ENGLISH, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana couple accused of locking a teenage girl in a cage and denying her food, water and clean facilities won't serve any prison time. WXIN-TV reports that Alan and Aimee Friz pleaded guilty Friday to neglect of a dependent in Crawford Circuit Court in exchange for two years of probation and the dismissal of criminal confinement charges. Alan Friz's charges of sexual misconduct with a minor were also dismissed. The Huntingburg couple was arrested in October 2017 after deputies responded to their Dubois County home on a report of an unruly juvenile.
MOTHER KILLED
Police: Northwestern Indiana man admits killing mother, 91
PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana man has been charged with murder after police say he admitted killing his 91-year-old mother. Fifty-nine-year-old Charles Trumble of Portage was charged Tuesday. Police say called 911 Sunday evening and told a dispatcher he had just killed the woman. Police say officers discovered Dixie Trumble inside the home the two shared with head trauma. She died at the scene. Police say a weapon believed to have been used in the killing was recovered. A motive for the attack remains unclear. Charles Trumble is being held at the Porter County Jail. Online court records don't list an attorney for him.
CHARLESTON CHURCH SHOOTER-PRISON
Church shooter Dylann Roof staged death row hunger strike
WASHINGTON (AP) — White supremacist mass murderer Dylann Roof staged a hunger strike this month while on federal death row, alleging in letters to The Associated Press that he’s been verbally harassed and abused without cause” and “treated disproportionately harsh." The 25-year-old Roof killed nine black church members in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015. He told the AP that staff at a federal prison in Indiana feel justified in their conduct “since I am hated by the general public.” A person familiar with the matter would say only that Roof had been on a hunger strike but is no longer on one.
TEACHER GUN TRAINING-INDIANA
Indiana teacher gun training plan failing amid opposition
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A proposal for requiring annual training for teachers who carry guns inside Indiana schools has been scuttled amid a disagreement over whether it infringed on gun rights. The state Senate approved the bill this month, but a House committee chairman said Monday he wouldn’t be taking any action on the proposal. It specifies a 40-hour training program for teachers volunteering to be armed, followed by 16 hours of additional training each year. Teachers can be armed with permission of their school districts, but the state doesn’t have any training requirements. The proposal faced opposition from gun-rights supporters as being too heavy-handed and usurping local control.