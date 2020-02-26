Louisville Topgolf trial moving forward by the Kentucky Court of Appeals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An appeal filed against the Louisville Topgolf project moving forward has now been assigned a court date.
The court date has been set for July and has been assigned judges by the Kentucky Court of Appeals on Tuesday.
Louisville’s first Topgolf has been planned to move into the former Sears store at the Oxmoor Center since 2018, but neighboring Hurstbourne residents have raised concerns about the lighting and noise coming from the facility.
PREVIOUS STORY: Ruling in favor of Louisville Topgolf to be appealed
Oxmoor officials have stated that changes would be made to the initial plans for Topgolf to lessen the issues, such as shortening light poles and adding trees to buffer lighting from the establishment.
The Planning Commission and Metro Council approved the project in 2019, but neighboring Hurstbourne residents have raised concerns about the lighting and noise coming from the facility.
The appeal, filed by attorney Stephen T. Porter back in July of 2019, said that the Kentucky zoning statutes were not accurate and complete when the project was approved.
