Man charged with attempted murder in Buechel shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting one week ago in Buechel.
D-Lantay Perry, 33, was arrested late Tuesday by Louisville Metro police.
An arrest warrant issued for Perry says he and the victim were in the 4300 block of Fegenbush Lane on Feb. 19 when they started arguing before things turned physical. After engaging each other and separating several times, the men went out to the parking lot.
The warrant says Perry produced a handgun and fired multiple times striking the victim in the leg. Witnesses said Perry continued to fire at the victim as he fled. Their statements were backed up by surveillance video which recorded the shooting.
The victim ran to a nearby McDonald's to get help. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment, but may not regain full use of his leg, according to the warrant.
Perry was arraigned this morning and is being held on a $100,000 cash bond at Louisville Metro Corrections. His next scheduled court date was set for March 6.
