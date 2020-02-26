Man, juvenile arrested in separate child porn cases

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Investigations by Indiana State Police into child pronography have resulted in the arrests of two people in separate cases.
The investigation in one of the cases began in November 2019. According to ISP, a tip from the FBI led to the Internet Crimes Against Children task force to David Hilliker, 27, of New Albany. Evidence found after a search warrant was served at Hilliker’s home led to his arrest on Tuesday.
Hilliker is facing felony charges of possession of child pornography and dissemination of child pornography and was booked into the Floyd County Jail.
The other investigation resulted in the arrest of a male juvenile on February 19 after a search warrant was served at another New Albany home. Detectives said that case began in July 2019 after information was passed to ISP from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
State police say the charges the juvenile is facing would be similar to possession of child pornography if he was an adult.
