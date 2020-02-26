$1.5 million donated to Norton Heart & Vascular Institute to improve services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Louisville-area businessman offered a generous gift to Norton Healthcare on Tuesday to help more patients receive quality heart health services.
Hunt Rounsavall donated $1.5 million to Norton to create the Rounsavall Family Foundation Endowed Chair. The honor went to Joseph A. Lash, M.D., a cardiologist and medical director for the Norton Heart & Vascular Institute.
The funding will help Norton with its goal of getting more people with heart problems treated quicker.
“If we can get people in to see us, to know their numbers and to understand if they have a cardiovascular disease, we stand a pretty good chance of being able to help them and change their lives,” Russell Cox, the Norton Healthcare president and CEO, said.
Norton Healthcare expanded its heart care services by adding an Atrial Fibrillation (A-fib) Program and its Advanced Heart Failure and Recovery Program.
