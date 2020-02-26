Pain continues for Radcliff family following January home invasion

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) – A family continues to seek physical and emotional healing weeks after a violent home invasion in Hardin County.
Tony Martir said a young woman came to his Radcliff house on Jan. 12 after setting up a date with his son on social media. After the woman entered the home, two men kicked open the front door and held Martir, his wife and son at gunpoint.
Martir said the three suspects took more than $100 and ran after Martir punched one of the men in the face, breaking two fingers in his right hand.
Six weeks later, Martir’s hand is still painful, swollen and in need of surgery. Martir said a pre-existing heart condition and problems with his insurance resulted in delays.
Martir said the emotional trauma also continues to be painful.
“How they just busted my door in and I come out of my room and he put the gun on my chest,” Martir said. “And I see my wife standing over there and I see the look in her eyes, it plays over and over and over in my head.”
Four suspects in the case have been arrested.
Torrian Boles, Janae Mulraine, Maurice Walters and Taylor Creekmur are named in the robbery.
“My wife and I, we’re praying for them, that they learn something from this,” Martir said. “But they do have to pay a price for what they did.”
