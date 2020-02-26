Report: Siesta Key named No. 1 beach in U.S., No. 11 in the world by Tripadvisor

(WAVE) – It’s almost that time of year.
Tripadvisor is getting folks pumped about summer with its latest lists naming the best beaches in the United States and the world to soak in some vitamin D.
The travel website named Siesta Key Beach in Florida number one on its “Top 25 beaches in the United States” list.
A Siesta Key beachgoer described it in Tripadvisor review as a “Pristine beach that never seems to end. Photographer’s dream. A place in the sun that warrants returning again and again.”
Florida’s Saint Pete Beach, Pensacola Beach and Clearwater Beach are among the top five beaches listed in the U.S. Ka’anapali Beach in Hawaii also made the top five.
Travelers will have to venture south of the equator, however, to hit the sands of Tripadvisor’s number one beach in the world: Baia do Sancho in Brazil.
Siesta Key Beach was named the No. 11 beach in the world.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.