SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Wednesday Edition

Minor snow systems to track through Friday night with a few slick spots possible as each one passes through.
REST OF TODAY/TONIGHT: Rain changes to wet snow. Brief grassy accumulations possible otherwise the warm ground melt most of what fall. Wet roads expected into the evening. It will turn colder overnight but the snow showers will also taper down. A few slick spots may develop on any elevated roadway/bridge so use caution. The wind will be an issue at times this evening with gusts over 30 mph.
THURSDAY: Sunny for a few hours. Then our next system moves in later at night into sunrise Friday.
FRIDAY: Roughly a 4 hour window of snow showers with the main concern being timing. It looks to aim in the 4am-8am portion of the morning so we’ll monitor that.
FRIDAY EVENING: Yet another round of snow showers/flurries. A few slick spots again possible.
These are light snow events with maybe a dusting to 1/2″ here and there. But if you are lucky to catch all three, you may have a nice light coating of snow. Location will be key.
More on the video...
