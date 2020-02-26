TARC’s executive staff vacation budget saw $30K increase under former director’s watch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – There are new concerns about Louisville’s former TARC director and taxpayer money.
WAVE 3 News broke the story, exposing the sexual harassment claims against the former executive director of TARC, Ferdinand Risco, which led to his resignation.
Tuesday, a Troubleshooter investigation found a sharp increase in the amount of money spent on vacation benefits for TARC’s executive staff once Risco became the director.
The list of executive staff consisted of ten positions, including that of the executive director.
The amount of money spent was about $65,000 before 2017, compared to $95,000 in the following fiscal year. The vacation budget then jumped to more than $97,000 by the 2019 fiscal year.
The amount budgeted for the 2020 fiscal year remained at roughly $57,000.
The report does not itemize how the increase was spent.
WAVE 3 News also found that the money spent for direct labor of the same ten executive staff members also increased by $135,000 in three fiscal years.
TARC's newly named interim director, Laura Douglas, told WAVE 3 News she knows how serious the alleged sexual harassment problems are involving Risco. She pointed out, however, that her team is looking into Risco’s usage of taxpayer funds as well.
Douglas stressed that they want to make sure all employees are being treated fairly and receiving benefits based on merit. Douglas said her newly appointed co-executive director, Margarte Handmaker, has a background in finance and those skills will be used.
"Although we want to move forward," she said, "we need to take time to find out what the facts are. We don't want to miss anything."
Douglas and the former FBI agent assigned to investigate Risco, David Beyer, addresses Metro Council members Tuesday during the Government Accountability Committee Meeting. Douglas told them they know there is a problem Risco started that they are working to fix.
She also stressed that any employee with concerns about Risco can come to her and that they will be addressed.
Beyer told the council members he is sensitive to protecting the identities of Risco’s alleged victims and promised to conduct an objective and thorough investigation into his alleged behavior and whether the protocols were in place at TARC to prevent people from being victimized.
