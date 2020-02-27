100 agree to ‘self-isolation’ in Kentucky after returning from countries hit by the coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – One hundred Kentuckians have agreed to voluntary isolation after traveling to parts of the world where the coronavirus is spreading, but Governor Andy Beshear said none are infected.
Beshear was among state and local officials attempting to boost public confidence in how they are responding to the coronavirus ahead of crowds arriving for the Kentucky Derby.
On Thursday, the CDC counted 15 cases of the coronavirus in the United States, but no cases have been reported in Kentucky.
“We’re going to continue to monitor this situation closely, see how it evolves,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. “While we’re confident, we do want to say we will throw everything at this if this comes into our region so that we make sure every resource we have is marshaled against this possibility.”
In Louisville, health officials report ten people are currently in “self-isolation.” A total of 50 have participated since late January.
Participants sign an agreement to quarantine themselves at home and not venture out for 14 days, which is the incubation period for the coronavirus.
While in isolation they monitor their temperature and report the results to health officials daily. So far, no one in isolation in Kentucky has shown any symptoms of the virus.
