Arrests made in Hardin County horse shootings

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people have been arrested in connnection with the shooting of a horse in Hardin County.
Ethan Daniel Woods, 19, and a male juvenile were arrested by the Hardin County Sheriff's Office and charged with cruelty to animals. Woods is also charged with unlawful transaction with a minor and criminal mischief.
Roy Wright, 80, of Elizabethtown, owned the horse killed, a 3-year-old Kentucky Mountain Pleasure Horse named Sarge, and another horse that had been wounded when we went out to feed them on November 6.
The second horse, named Generator, a 24-year-old Tennessee Walking Horse, had been shot in the neck. Wright expected Generator to make a complete recovery.
Woods is due to appear in Hardin District Court on March 6.
