EXCLUSIVE: Surveillance video shows deadly encounter inside of Jeffersonville Big O Tires

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – The father of a man charged with murder in the suspected killing of his co-worker shared surveillance video of the incident exclusively with WAVE 3 News.
Joe Powell, the father of Bobby Powell, 19, gave WAVE 3 News the Jeffersonville Big O Tires surveillance video from July 2019 showing the moments when his son shot and killed James Winters, 30.
He said the video shows Bobby Powell was acting in self-defense when he shot Winters.
“I don’t believe he should be sitting down there rotting for defending himself,” Joe Powell said.
He has watched the surveillance video repeatedly.
“This was a case of self-defense,” Joe Powell said. “He was being attacked and he defended himself.”
The confrontation caught on camera happened a few hours after Jeffersonville Police say Bobby Powell and Winters had an argument.
Joe Powell said a post that his son made on social media, a picture of his gun with the caption, “Co-worked said he gon beat my ass??? Lets just say he don’t work here nomore,” didn’t mean anything. He said the post was a dumb mistake.
“It was after the 7:30 argument,” Joe Powell said. “The guy threatened him. My son had no idea the guy was coming back.”
However, the video shows Winters comes into Big O Tires around 9:55 a.m. A minute later, Bobby Powell walks out of the bathroom and Winters confronts him.
Bobby Powell’s hand can be seen going toward his waist as Winters is approaching him. He eventually pulls the gun out but doesn’t point it at Winters right away as he steps backward.
“He was trying to retreat,” Joe Powell said. “He was stepping back when this man was attacking him.”
Bobby Powell is currently being held without bond in the Clark County Jail. He is charged with murder, aggravated battery, carrying a gun without a license within 500 feet of a school and possession of marijuana.
Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull told WAVE 3 News there are cases where self-defense is evident, but the Bobby Powell case is not one of them.
“It’s a case where, after reviewing all of that evidence, it was my decision that a murder charge was appropriate in the case,” Mull said. “I think it’s a case that a jury needed to hear.”
He said there were also several other factors considered.
“This incident occurred in a workplace where an unarmed co-worker was shot down and killed by one of his co-workers who had went and obtained a weapon,” Mull said.
If convicted, Bobby Powell could face up to 65 years in prison.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.