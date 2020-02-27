Fairdale church victimized by catalytic converter thief

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Thefts of catalytic converters in WAVE Country are on the rise, and it is becoming a bigger problem for police and drivers.
LMPD is investigating another case at a place of worship: Harvest Baptist Church in Fairdale.
“I couldn’t believe it, a church of all places,” a resident told WAVE 3 News.
Thieves were caught on camera making quick saw cuts and taking off with pricey catalytic converters that investigators told WAVE 3 News, many times, they don't get much money for.
But with God watching or not, it's not so unusual. Investigators said there is more to steal from a church van as they are bigger and easier to get under.
“That specific style of van apparently has four converters on it. They were in the process of cutting it off completely on one side,” said Jason Aabye, the pastor at Harvest Baptist Church.
A maintenance worker at Harvest Baptist approached the van, thinking someone was simply working on it Tuesday afternoon.
"They were in the process of cutting off the other side when they were interrupted by our service guy,” Aabye said.
The maintenance worker said the thief took off in an older black four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota.
The church picks up members for services on Wednesday and Sunday and had to get the van fixed right away.
"You have to replace the whole unit. You can’t just replace one side or the other. So, the whole thing was destroyed," Aabye said.
It cost more than $1,700 to fix.
While arrests in some recent catalytic converter theft cases have been made, the pastor said LMPD investigators told him the same crime has happened at many area churches like Cloverleaf Baptist Church, as previously reported.
While Harvest Baptist feels vulnerable, the pastor is putting the situation in perspective.
"God knows. That's what I told the church last night,” he said. “The Lord knows exactly who it is, and we got to pray for them and maybe they'll come to their senses and not do this to other churches. It's just kind of scary that you can't leave your car in a parking lot because who knows what may happen."
Anyone who recognizes the vehicle described in the theft or who has information on the case should call at (502) 574-LMPD.
