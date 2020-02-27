FORECAST: More scattered snow showers tonight

- OVERNIGHT/EARLY FRIDAY: A few slick spots from snow showers
- FRIDAY EVENING: A few slick spots from snow showers
- MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Flash flooding and river flooding risk
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Flurries will fade as we move into Thursday afternoon with some cold sunshine for many. Highs will struggle to reach 40 degrees.
Clouds re-develop with a few early evening flurries. Otherwise snow showers may develop across southern Indiana and far northern Kentucky. Some light accumulations possible.
The snow showers will fade to flurries as they track south. A few snow flurries will be possible at any point in the day with most areas dry with mostly cloudy skies. Our next wave of moisture moves in from the northwest by late afternoon. Highs around 40.
More snow showers and flurries pass through. Some may see a rain/snow mix to start with. Accumulations will be light but still be aware of slick spots. Lows in the 20s.
While it will be chilly on Saturday, expect rapid warming into the 60s on Sunday!
