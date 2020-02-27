FORECAST: Snow showers ending - for now!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Under a mostly cloudy sky, a few snow showers will be possible after midnight. Moving in from the north, accumulations will be light. However, as temperatures drop a few slick spots may be noted Friday morning. This will be most likely away from the city. Highs will be around 40 degrees in the afternoon. While we’ll be dry from late morning through mid-afternoon on Friday, a wave of wet snow showers mixed with rain at times moves in by evening. Snow showers continue Friday night, tapering off after 12am. Friday night’s snow accumulations will be a few tenths of an inch, with under an inch total between morning and evening snow.