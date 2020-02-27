FORECAST: Snow showers ending - for now!

- FRIDAY AM COMMUTE: Risk for slick roads with light snow
- FRIDAY EVENING: Isolated slick spots with snow showers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Snow showers are ending! Breezy conditions persist allowing road surfaced to dry.
Temperatures will dip into the 20s with even colder wind chill values. Clouds will thin out a bit giving way to some sunshine, but they’ll increase once again as the next system approaches Thursday night. It will remain chilly with highs struggling to get to 40. Clouds will continue to increase Thursday night. While a few evening flurries will be possible, the main snow chance kicks in after midnight. We’ll watch that system closely.
Friday morning will start with snow showers before a break in the afternoon. Accumulations up to one inch can’t be ruled out. Highs will be in the 40s Friday afternoon before the second round of snow showers arrives in the evening.
