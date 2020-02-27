FORECAST: Watching multiple snow chances through Friday

- THIS MORNING: Few slick spots for morning commute
- FRIDAY AM COMMUTE: Risk for slick roads with light snow
- FRIDAY EVENING: Isolated slick spots with snow showers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will thin out a bit giving way to some sunshine, but they’ll increase once again as the next system approaches Thursday night.
It will remain chilly with highs struggling to get to 40. Clouds will continue to thicken Thursday night.
While a few evening flurries will be possible, the main snow chance kicks in after midnight. We’ll watch that system closely.
Friday morning will start with snow showers before a break in the afternoon. Accumulations up to one inch can’t be ruled out. Highs will be in the 40s Friday afternoon before a second round of snow showers arrives in the evening. Another round of snow showers moves in during the evening. Accumulations once again expected to be under an inch. Colder night with lows in the 20s.
Warmer temperatures are expected through the weekend and into next week. Highs reach the 60s by Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.