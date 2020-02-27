Indiana St. seeks revenge on Valpo

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Tyreke Key, Jordan Barnes and Christian Williams have combined to score 51 percent of Indiana State's points this season and 59 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Valparaiso, Donovan Clay, Mileek McMillan, Ryan Fazekas and John Kiser have collectively accounted for 39 percent of all Valparaiso scoring, including 47 percent of the team's points over its last five games.DOMINANT DONOVAN: Clay has connected on 29 percent of the 100 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 16 over the last five games. He's also made 61 percent of his foul shots this season.