Indianapolis-area reserve officer arrested, accused of handcuffing and leaving teen son in cell

MARION COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – An Indianapolis-area reserve police officer is charged with using his law enforcement position in an attempted scare tactic involving his 15-year-old son.
37-year-old Timothy Hayes Jr. faces felony charges of criminal confinement and neglect of a dependent.
Indiana State Police detectives allege Hayes left his son handcuffed and unattended for more than 30 minutes in an intake holding section at the Southport Police Station. The report says he then drove the teen to the Marion County Arrestee Processing Center and parked in a police lot.
Neither of them got out of the car.
Hayes is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation by Southport Police.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.