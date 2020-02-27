It could pay to be a Bellarmine fan this weekend

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Bellarmine basketball fans have a chance to earn some money, just be attending games this Thursday and Saturday.
Bellarmine boosters Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn are giving away a pair of $250 gift cards at each game.
“Dr Mark and Miss Cindy Lynn said, a month ago, coach we just, we want to help every way we can and they came up, totally on their own, a $250 gift card to a fan that just enters their name and then a $250 gift card to a student who enters their name, both Thursday night against University of Southern Indiana and senior day on Saturday against McKendree at 3:15,” Bellarmine head coach Scotty Davenport said.
The Knights (19-6) and #24 Screaming Eagles (21-5) tip off at 8 p.m. tomorrow night.
Bellarmine hosts McKendree (14-12) on Saturday at 3:15 p.m.
