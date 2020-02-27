Katina Powell faces judge following arrest after police pursuit

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The woman whose revelations and book ultimately led the NCAA to take away University of Louisville’s 2013 men’s basketball national title faced a judge today after her arrest Wednesday following a police pursuit.
Katina Powell, along with Jerry Sanders, was taken into custody by Jeffersonville police. Each was booked into the Clark County, Indiana jail.
Powell and Sanders are accused of stealing merchandise from a Kohl’s Department Store and from Rural King, a retail farm and home supply store. The pursuit ended at 10th and Meigs streets after police used stop sticks to flatten the tires of their car.
During her initial court appearance, an attorney representing Powell argued that she was not driving the car, adding the accusations that could be made against her would at most amount to shoplifting.
When going into and leaving the courtroom, Powell hid her face from cameras, lifting her jumpsuit in front of it.
In court Thursday, prosecutors were still deciding what to officially charge Powell with.
A witness to Wednesday’s chase said she had to pull over onto the sidewalk to avoid getting hit when things came to a halt around 2 p.m.
Brain Scroggins, the owner of Brian Scroggins Plumbing & Drain Cleaning, was headed to a plumbing job when he saw the chase. Scroggins said ultimately 10 to 15 police officers surrounded the car on the run.
"I didn't know what was going on," Scroggins said. "I didn't know who it was. I knew something big was going on."
Sanders was charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and criminal recklessness with a vehicle. Both are felonies. Powell also had an active warrant from Louisville Metro for missing a court date.
In 2014, Powell released an explosive, tell-all memoir detailing sex parties involving prostitutes and UofL basketball players and recruits.
