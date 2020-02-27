LMPD investigating shooting in Portland

LMPD investigating shooting in Portland
Metrosafe confirms Louisville Metro Police Department officers were called to the scene of a shooting in the 1900 block of Rowan Street around 7:14 p.m. on Feb. 26. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | February 26, 2020 at 8:18 PM EST - Updated February 26 at 8:26 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was shot in the Portland neighborhood of Louisville Wednesday evening.

Metrosafe confirms Louisville Metro Police Department officers were called to the scene of a shooting in the 1900 block of Rowan Street around 6:41 p.m.

The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

No suspects have been revealed and police have not identified a motive for the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.