LMPD investigating shooting in Portland

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was shot in the Portland neighborhood of Louisville Wednesday evening.
Metrosafe confirms Louisville Metro Police Department officers were called to the scene of a shooting in the 1900 block of Rowan Street around 6:41 p.m.
The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
No suspects have been revealed and police have not identified a motive for the crime.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
