$21M fundraiser allows Ronald McDonald House to house more families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More families can get help from the Ronald McDonald House.
A $21 million fundraising campaign allowed the non-profit to increase by 50 percent, which will allow the building to house out of town families with children getting medical treatment in the area.
A routine check-up turned into a four month stay at the Ronald McDonald House for Ashley and Justin Watson. Their son, Jon Luke, was born at 24 weeks, weighing just one pound.
The Watsons said because of the Ronald McDonald House they didn’t have to commute an hour and a half daily from Campbellsville. Instead, they were able to stay by their son’s side and focus on his recovery. It’s a gift they’re proud more parents will be able to receive.
“You just can’t explain what this place is,” Ashley said. “Unless you come and you walk around and see the families and even if you had the unfortunate circumstance of staying here there’s just no comparison to any other experience in life that we’ve had so far.”
Families now have space to move around enjoy the fully equipped kitchens on each floor, family-centered living rooms, gathering spaces, and the indoor and outdoor play areas.
The Watson's said they're most excited about the private bathrooms because when families come they can really relax at home.
A ribbon cutting for the renovation was held Thursday and a representative from the Mayor’s office also said February 27, 2020 was declared Ronald McDonald House Day. The Ronald McDonald House will officially open the renovated space on March 2.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.