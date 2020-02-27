Nwora to be honored during “Senior Night” festivities at UofL on Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL junior forward Jordan Nwora will be honored, along with seniors Keith Oddo, Fresh Kimble, Steven Enoch, Dwayne Sutton and Ryan McMahon, during a pregame ceremony before the #11 Cards take on Virginia Tech on Sunday night at 6 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center.
Nwora averages 17.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. He tested the NBA waters after last season, but is expected to stay in the draft this year.
“Knowing this is his last year in a Louisville uniform, so we’ve got a lot of guys to honor on Sunday,” UofL head coach Chris Mack said.
It is not unprecedented at UofL. Francisco Garcia and Gorgui Dieng were both honored as juniors, but Mack says he has not done it before with a player who had still had eligibility remaining.
“I haven’t, some of the decisions that the kids have made that I have coached at previous stops, at Xavier, they weren’t really sure when the spring came around, what they were gonna do, but I know that in certain cases here at Louisville, they’ve had guys that knew that this was gonna be the last year and we felt like asking Jordan if he’d like to be a part of it,” Mack said.
“True to form, he said he didn’t want to take away from the seniors, so we’ll be very tactful, but at the same time really excited to honor all those guys.”
The Hokies (15-13, 6-11 ACC) have lost eight of their last nine games, including three in a row. They fell 56-53 to Virginia on Wednesday night in Blacksburg, Virginia.
