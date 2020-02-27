Real-time technology coming soon to Dixie Rapid Transit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – New real-time technology is coming soon to the Dixie Highway Bus Rapid Transit.
Digital screens will be at each Dixie Rapid Transit bus stop; each screen will give insight into line routes, inbound buses and local weather.
The first of many is already located at the Upper Hunters Trace bus shelter.
The Dixie Highway Bus Rapid Transit is a faster way to get around Louisville, especially for those traveling between the Gene Snyder in Valley Station to the Kentucky International Convention Center and other destinations downtown.
