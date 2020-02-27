SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Thursday Edition

We are still tracking (2) more light snow chances that could lead to slick spots like we experienced Thursday morning.
Round ONE: Moves in as flurries/snow showers across northern sections this evening and overnight. It will fade more into flurries as it slides south of I-64. Minor accumulations but slick spots again a risk.
Round TWO: Moves in Friday early evening and fades to flurries before the sun comes up Saturday. While this one may start as a rain/snow mix, most of this will be snow showers once again. Coverage will be spotty which will include any light accumulations. However, the risk for slick spots will be there so be aware.
After the cold/snowy setup, we will experience rapid warming into Sunday with highs into the 60s.
Enjoy Sunday.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms will rule the headlines from Monday through Wednesday. More on that in today’s video.
BOTS!
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.