STUDY: Dirtiest places on a plane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The deadly Coronavirus is causing panic worldwide. Many countries are on high alert right now and WAVE Country is preparing too. The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport has plans in place to keep you safe.
Airport officials said they are following guidelines from public health officials.
Unlike other airports across the country, passengers won’t be screened at SDF for the Coronavirus, at least at this point. However, they have placed extra hand sanitizing stations in their terminals.
A study from Travel Math broke down the dirtiest things 30,000 feet up.
If you thought bathrooms had the most germs, you can flush that thought.
Taking the top spot as the germiest thing on a plane is the tray table. It's loaded with bacteria. In fact, eight times more bacteria than the button you press to flush the toilet.
The overhead air vent and the seat belt buckle round out the top three dirtiest things on a plane.
The coronavirus, and the flu, can linger on surfaces, so that's why it's so important to keep things clean.
The best way to fight the germs is to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds.
Another interesting nugget from the study, if you’re seated two seats away, or a row away, from someone who is sick on a plane, you are 80-percent more likely to get sick too.
