UPS pilots take precautions flying into China

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – UPS pilots volunteering for flights into China are takings steps to avoid contracting the coronavirus.
A statement released Thursday from UPS Strategic Communications Director Mike Mangeot described safety measures being taken “out of an abundance of caution,” which include masks, hand sanitizer and thermometers being provided for flight crews.
Flight decks of all returning Asia flights are also disinfected.
“We have directed our pilots who have transited affected areas to seek medical attention immediately should they experience flu-like symptoms,” Mangeot said. “It’s important to understand that people receiving packages are not at risk of contracting the virus. WHO analysis has shown coronaviruses do not survive long on objects, such as letters or packages.”
Mangeot said UPS continues to fly in and out of China daily.
