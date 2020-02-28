ALERT DAY: Snow showers this evening

- TONIGHT (2/28/20)
- Winter Weather ADVISORY - until 4 a.m. for areas NE of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Snow showers continue to move across the region. Snowfall totals will stay on the light side, less than one inch accumulation. However, as temperatures drop after midnight a few slick spots will be possible, especially NE of Louisville.
Skies clear by early Saturday with plenty of sunshine expected throughout the day. Temperatures will struggle reaching only into the mid 40s during the afternoon.
With clear skies Saturday night you can expect low temperatures drop back near the freezing mark by early Sunday morning.
Sunday will be much, much warmer! Despite a few high thin clouds increasing you'll feel the warm-up as highs push into the mid 60s. Winds will be breezy from the south around 20 MPH.
Perhaps the biggest weather maker is what arrives through the first half of next week. We’re in for a wet week with two to three inches of rainfall possible across parts of the region. Stay tuned for more on this!
